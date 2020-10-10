UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Calls For 'urgent Ceasefire' In Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:06 AM

UN calls for 'urgent ceasefire' in Karabakh

The UN rights chief voiced alarm Friday at civilian suffering in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region after nearly two weeks of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calling for an "urgent ceasefire".

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ):The UN rights chief voiced alarm Friday at civilian suffering in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region after nearly two weeks of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calling for an "urgent ceasefire".

In a statement, Michelle Bachelet said it was "deeply worrying that in recent days we have seen populated areas reportedly targeted and shelled with heavy weaponry in and around the conflict area." There was a need for "an urgent ceasefire due to the impact on civilians," the statement said.

Her comment came as Armenia and Azerbaijan's foreign ministers were due to meet in Moscow Friday amid hopes they could broker a halt to the renewed hostilities.

The fresh fighting over Karabakh -- an ethnic Armenian region of Azerbaijan that broke from Baku's control in what prompted a devastating war in the early 1990s -- erupted late last month.

Both sides blame the other for the biggest outbreak in violence since a 1994 ceasefire.

Bachelet's office said it had received reports that it had not yet been able to verify that some 53 civilians, including children, had been killed in the fighting since September 27.

Some 400 lives have so far been lost including military casualties, and thousands of people have fled their homes.

"I remind all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," Bachelet said.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Baku Armenia Azerbaijan September All From

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

10 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

25 minutes ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

8 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

8 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

8 minutes ago

Putin Only Politician Able to Ensure Progress in K ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.