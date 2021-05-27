UrduPoint.com
UN Calls For Urgent Resolution Of Political Crisis In Mali - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:49 AM

UN Calls for Urgent Resolution of Political Crisis in Mali - Spokesperson

The United Nations called for an urgent resolution to the political crisis in Mali as the situation may undermine the implementation of the peace agreement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The United Nations called for an urgent resolution to the political crisis in Mali as the situation may undermine the implementation of the peace agreement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Mission [in Mali] Continues to support the efforts of ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] and calls on all actors concerned to cooperate fully with a rapid resumption of the normal course of the transition within the framework provided by the Charter," Dujarric said. "It is crucial that this crisis be resolved urgently, as it constitutes an additional challenge that would negatively affect the implementation of the peace agreement."

Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to follow the situation with concern and held talks on Tuesday with African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki and the Chair of ECOWAS, Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo regarding the crisis.

Later on Wednesday, the UN Security Council will convene closed consultations on the situation in the West African country.

Earlier in the week, a Sputnik source said the military arrested interim President Ba Ndau and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and transported them to the Kati army base near the capital of Bamako. According to the source, the presidential guard refused to protect the president, allowing the military to take him away. Mali's vice-president, Col. Assimi Goita, said he had dismissed the president and prime minister for violating the Transitional Charter.

In 2015, the government of Mali, pro-government armed group and rebels signed the Algiers peace agreement in Bamako. The agreement, which still has not been fully implemented, seeks to restore peace in the country through decentralization, integration of rebels into a national army and boosting the economy.

