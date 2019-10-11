UrduPoint.com
UN Calls Nobel Peace Prize 'Huge Testament' To Ethiopian Prime Minister's Peace Efforts

Fri 11th October 2019

The UN Refugee Agency on Friday applauded the awarding of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for ending a war with Eritrea that displaced hundreds of thousands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency on Friday applauded the awarding of the 2019 Nobel Peace prize to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for ending a war with Eritrea that displaced hundreds of thousands.

Abiy was distinguished "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea."

"Today's awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is a huge testament to his efforts to bring peace in his region and beyond," the UN agency said in a statement.

It praised Ethiopia for its long history of hosting refugees from across the region and being a role model for their successful integration into society.

Eritrea split from Ethiopia in the early 1990s, leaving the latter landlocked. This sparked a war between the two in 1998-2000, which killed tens of thousands of people. After taking office in 2018, Abiy restarted peace talks, ending a stalemate of two decades.

