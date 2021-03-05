UN Calls on Algeria to Stop Violence Against Hirak Supporters Amid Mass Arrests

United Nations human rights experts have expressed concern over the Algerian authorities' prosecution of individuals participating in the Hirak movement, Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokesperson Rupert Colville said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) United Nations human rights experts have expressed concern over the Algerian authorities' prosecution of individuals participating in the Hirak movement, Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokesperson Rupert Colville said in a statement on Friday.

"Hundreds of people have been prosecuted after the protests renewed on February 13 adding to the total of about 1,000 people prosecuted for participating in the Hirak movement," the statement said. "We urge the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all those arbitrarily arrested or detained for allegedly supporting Hirak, and drop all charges against them.

"

The United Nations views the ongoing protests as a new phase of the 2019-2020 protests, when a total of 2,500 individuals were arrested for legitimately exercising their human rights, the statement added.

The Hirak movement - or Revolution of Smiles - started in February of 2019 with protests against the former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and eventually led to his resignation on April 2. The protests have continued until today as demonstrators maintain their calls for democratizing the country.