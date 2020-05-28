UrduPoint.com
UN Calls On All Countries To Respect Libya Arms Embargo - Spokesman

Thu 28th May 2020

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The United Nations calls on the international community to respect the arms embargo imposed on Libya, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We call on all members of the international community to respect the UN arms embargo and support its full implementation," Dujarric said. "We are following with great concern recent reports about a massive influx of weaponry, equipment and mercenaries in support of both sides in the Libyan conflict."

Dujarric noted that such weapons exports into Libya would constitute a flagrant violation of the arms embargo.

The UN spokesperson pointed out to reports that weapons transfers by air, land and sea have significantly increased over the past several weeks.

"This increase in the violations of the arms embargo will only lead to the intensification of the fighting, which will result in devastating consequences for the Libyan people," Dujarric said.

Libya plunged into a brutal civil war after the Islamic extremists toppled and assassinated the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. At present, Libya is divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west.

