Tue 14th January 2020

UN Calls on All Parties in Libya to Adhere to Ceasefire - Spokesman

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The United Nations continues to call for a ceasefire in Libya following negotiations between the country's warring parties in Moscow, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We have seen what has come out of Moscow, we obviously continue to urge the Libyan parties to continue to adhere to the ceasefire that was supposed to begin on the 12th of January," Dujarric said.

The head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, and his rival, Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar held talks mediated by Russia and Turkey in Moscow on Monday. Upon the end of the talks, the GNA delegation signed a ceasefire agreement, while the LNA commander ” before leaving the Russian capital ” asked for additional time to review its details.

Dujarric also said that the United Nations views the upcoming Berlin international conference on Libya as an opportunity to demonstrate global unity in support of a resumption of the intra-Libyan political process and the end of foreign interference leading to full respect of the UN arms embargo.

On Sunday, Berlin will host a UN-led conference on Libya. Along with Egypt, Russia, the United States, Turkey, EU nations are also expected to attend the event. Sarraj and Haftar were also invited to the conference.

Commenting on the possible attendees of the summit, Dujarric said the United Nations expects the highest level of participation and will soon announce who will attend the gathering on its behalf.

The LNA and the GNA announced a ceasefire on Sunday, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli, but the warring parties have since accused one another of violating the truce.

