UN Calls On All Parties In Ukraine To Refrain From Steps In Violation Of Minsk Accords

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 08:54 PM

The United Nations calls on all parties to the crisis in eastern Ukraine to avoid any unilateral measures that would violate the Minsk Agreements, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday

"We also call on all those concerned to refrain from any unilateral measures that may go against the letter and spirit of the Minsk Agreements, or undermine their implementation and result in further tensions," DiCarlo said.

>