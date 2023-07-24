UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalation After Drone Attack on Moscow

The United Nations wants on "all sides" to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine after the drone attack on Moscow, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The United Nations wants on "all sides" to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine after the drone attack on Moscow, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"Again, we want all sides to avoid anything that further escalates this conflict and we call on all of them to take further care to ensure that that does not happen," Haq said during a press briefing.