UN Calls On 'De Facto' Authorities In Afghanistan To Stop Harassing Afghan UN Female Staff

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 08:56 PM

The United Nations on Monday called on the "de facto" authorities in Afghanistan to immediately stop harassing Afghan women who are working at the UN mission in the country consistent with its obligations under international law

"The United Nations calls for an immediate end to all such acts of intimidation and harassment targeting its Afghan female staff, calling on the de facto authorities to reiterate and enforce explicit guarantees for the safety and security of all UN personnel operating in Afghanistan in a manner consistent with Afghanistan's obligations under international law," the world body said in a press release.

The United Nations is aware of an emerging pattern of harassment of Afghan female staff at the UN mission by the authorities, the release said.

One example of the harassment occurred earlier on Monday when three Afghan women working for the United Nations were temporarily detained for questioning by armed security agents of the authorities, the release said.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating the United States' troop pullout.

On August 31, 2021, US forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending the 20-year-long military presence in the country.

