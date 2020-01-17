UrduPoint.com
UN Calls On Egypt To Release Arrested Anadolu Agency Reporters - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

UN Calls on Egypt to Release Arrested Anadolu Agency Reporters - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The United Nations is concerned that Egypt has detained four Anadolu Agency journalists and urges Cairo to provide information about them and release them, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are aware the reports that Egyptian security forces raided Anadolu offices in Cairo and arrested four journalists, including one Turkish national, and then they detained them in an unknown location," Dujarric said. "We are concerned about these developments as well as the whereabouts and welfare of those who have been detained. We would want to see their release or at least have information as to their whereabouts."

On Wednesday, the Turkish news agency reported that the Egyptian police had searched its offices in Cairo.

The Egyptian Interior Ministry announced shortly thereafter that it had detained four members of the so-called electronic media committee over their alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood terror group (banned in Russia).

Dujarric also said that Egypt, a party to the international human rights treaties, has a responsibility under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to protect members of the media and ensure they are free to impart information.

On Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the detention of the Anadolu Agency staffers and summoned the Egyptian charge d'affaires.

