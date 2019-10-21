UN Calls on Lebanese Government to Listen to Protesters' Demands - Special Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Monday called on the Lebanese government to listen to the demands of protesters who are participating in anti-government rallies that swept the country last week.

"Discussed with [Lebanese Parliament] Speaker [Nabih] Berri his insights concerning the current developments [and] the recent events in Tyre. Important to listen to the millions of protesting Lebanese [and] their legitimate demands [for] just and radical reforms and change," Kubis said in a Twitter message.

Since Thursday, Beirut and other cities in Lebanon have been gripped by protests with the demonstrators demanding that the government resign and action be taken to cope with the worsening economic situation.

Kubis, in his statement, also stressed the importance of protecting peaceful demonstrators and preventing political instigators from provoking violence.

Earlier on Monday, as part of the measures aimed at tackling the financial crisis, the Lebanese cabinet decided to abolish the Ministry of Information.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced earlier in the day a set of measures and reforms aimed at resolving the country's financial crisis, including a 50-percent salary cut for current and former ministers and deputies.

Additionally, Hariri announced the work on a law that would create a national department on fighting corruption.

The rallies erupted as the government sought to raise additional funds by introducing a $6 monthly tax on online calls made via WhatsApp and other mobile applications. The tax was abandoned as the protests gained momentum. However, the rallies continued with dozens of people injured in the clashes between the security forces and the protesters.