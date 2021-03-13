UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Calls On Parties In Yemen To Urgently Resolve Fuel Blockade - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

UN Calls on Parties in Yemen to Urgently Resolve Fuel Blockade - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday urged all parties in Yemen to immediately find a solution that will allow commercial fuel imports to enter through all ports of the country.

"Last month, no commercial fuel imports were allowed through Hudaydah port. This is the first time since the escalation of the conflict in 2015 that we see the level drops to zero," Dujarric said in a press briefing. "We call on all parties to urgently find a sustainable solution that will allow commercial fuel imports to resume through all ports."

Dujarric said in recent years, half of the commercial fuel imports had been coming through the Hudaydah port.

The current fuel blockade, he went on, contributes to an increase in prices of food, water and other goods, worsening the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Earlier this week, World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley told the UN Security Council that most hospitals in Yemen only had electricity in intensive care units due to low fuel reserves. He also warned that unless the blockade is lifted, millions more people will spiral into crisis levels of hunger in the country, where 16 million are already facing famine.

Related Topics

World United Nations Electricity Water Yemen David 2015 All Million

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt, KE join hands for Quicker Electricity ..

45 minutes ago

KMC, Sindh Police ink MoU to uplift KMC's Emergenc ..

45 minutes ago

RugbyU: Scotland team to play Ireland in Six Natio ..

2 minutes ago

Powerful Car Bomb Blast in Western Afghanistan Inj ..

3 minutes ago

Almost Two-Thirds of US Citizens Over 65 Now Vacci ..

3 minutes ago

Quad Leaders Discuss Freedom of Navigation in S. C ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.