UN Calls on Parties in Yemen to Urgently Resolve Fuel Blockade - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Friday urged all parties in Yemen to immediately find a solution that will allow commercial fuel imports to enter through all ports of the country.

"Last month, no commercial fuel imports were allowed through Hudaydah port. This is the first time since the escalation of the conflict in 2015 that we see the level drops to zero," Dujarric said in a press briefing. "We call on all parties to urgently find a sustainable solution that will allow commercial fuel imports to resume through all ports."

Dujarric said in recent years, half of the commercial fuel imports had been coming through the Hudaydah port.

The current fuel blockade, he went on, contributes to an increase in prices of food, water and other goods, worsening the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Earlier this week, World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley told the UN Security Council that most hospitals in Yemen only had electricity in intensive care units due to low fuel reserves. He also warned that unless the blockade is lifted, millions more people will spiral into crisis levels of hunger in the country, where 16 million are already facing famine.