UN Calls On Parties To Iran Nuclear Deal To Preserve JCPOA - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:43 PM

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preserve JCPOA - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The United Nations is calling on the parties to the Iran nuclear agreement - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - to preserve the accord amid the decision taken by Germany, France and the United Kingdom to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Germany, France and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement that they were left with no choice but to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism given Iran has reduced its obligations under the nuclear agreement following the United States' withdrawal from the accord.

"Our position is unchanged, and we continue to call on parties to work together to do whatever they can to preserve the JCPOA through constructive diplomatic dialogue and on other member states to work effectively with the JCPOA participants towards preservation of the plan," Dujarric said.

The United Nations also urges Iran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency with respect to its nuclear program and to implement all commitments under the JCPOA, Dujarric added.

