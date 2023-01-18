UN Calls on Private Sector to Keep Russian, Ukrainian Food, Fertilizers Exports Flowing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the representatives of the private sector to keep exports of Russian and Ukrainian food and fertilizers flowing and affordable.

"We need the cooperation of the private sector to keep Ukrainian and Russian food and fertilizer exports flowing and affordable.

Even in the midst of war, the insurance sector has helped support the movement of vessels from Ukraine and Russia," Guterres said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.