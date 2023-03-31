UrduPoint.com

UN Calls On Russia, US To Return Back To Implementation Of NEW START Treaty - UN Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 09:14 PM

UN Calls on Russia, US to Return Back to Implementation of NEW START Treaty - UN Official

The United Nations called on Russia and the US to return to the full implementation of the non-proliferation New START Treaty, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The United Nations called on Russia and the US to return to the full implementation of the non-proliferation New START Treaty, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Friday.

"I echo the Secretary General call for the Russian Federation and the United States to return to full implementation of the New START treaty and commence negotiations on its successor," Nakamitzu told the Security Council.

On March 25, Putin announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be placed in Belarus, with the storage sites for weapons expected to be finished by July 1. The move does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons since Moscow will not hand over control of the weapons to Minsk, according to the Russian president.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Nuclear Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus United States March July

Recent Stories

The Supreme Court (SC) rejects request for formati ..

The Supreme Court (SC) rejects request for formation of full court bench to hear ..

6 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept, EPA Sue Norfolk Southern Over Tox ..

US Justice Dept, EPA Sue Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Discharge in Ohio Derailmen ..

6 minutes ago
 Ex-US Vice President Pence Says Indictment of Trum ..

Ex-US Vice President Pence Says Indictment of Trump Sends 'Terrible' Message to ..

10 minutes ago
 German Foreign Office Confirms Russia Froze Accoun ..

German Foreign Office Confirms Russia Froze Accounts of Goethe Institute in Mosc ..

15 minutes ago
 Slovakia Violates Agreements on Russian Weapons Ex ..

Slovakia Violates Agreements on Russian Weapons Export by Providing MiG-29 to Ki ..

10 minutes ago
 Trump Says Will Appeal Manhattan Indictment, Claim ..

Trump Says Will Appeal Manhattan Indictment, Claims US Justice System 'Coming Af ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.