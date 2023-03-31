UN Calls on Russia, US to Return Back to Implementation of NEW START Treaty - UN Official

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The United Nations called on Russia and the US to return to the full implementation of the non-proliferation New START Treaty, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Friday.

"I echo the Secretary General call for the Russian Federation and the United States to return to full implementation of the New START treaty and commence negotiations on its successor," Nakamitzu told the Security Council.

On March 25, Putin announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be placed in Belarus, with the storage sites for weapons expected to be finished by July 1. The move does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons since Moscow will not hand over control of the weapons to Minsk, according to the Russian president.