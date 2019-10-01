(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JUBA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The top UN envoy in South Sudan on Tuesday called on the country's leaders to work extra hard and address challenges facing a fragile 2018 peace deal as the November 12 deadline to form a new unity government nears.

David Shearer, special representative of the UN Secretary-General in South Sudan said time is running out for the signatories to the agreement to resolve outstanding issues such as security reforms and the number of states and boundaries, which continue to hamper implementation of the shaky pact.

"I understand that complex issues are still outstanding in the pre-transitional process in the last six weeks' time. We need to resolve the issue of boundaries or states in the coming few weeks," Shearer said.

He hailed a recent face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir and his former ally turned-arch rival Riek Machar as crucial but called on all parties to the peace agreement to embrace dialogue and move the process forward.

"We very much hope that the face-to-face meeting that happened two weeks ago is going to be repeated over and over as the weeks go around," Shearer said.

"The formulation and the forming of the government will enable all of the parties, not just the government, but the opposition as well to make decisions together with the transitional government going forward," he added.

The UN envoy spoke during the opening of a three-day peace forum in the capital, Juba.

The forum which brought together over 70 activists, youth, politicians, traditional and religious leaders seeks to enlighten grassroots communities about the 2018 peace deal.

Shearer, who recently addressed the Security Council about South Sudan's peace process told the country's leaders that the international community is willing to help the nation but reminded them to do their part and end the conflict.

"I have to say that the response from the Security Council was more positive. Their message to us and me was very clear. You have the support of the international community, but tangible results are needed right now," Shearer added.

South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013 and the conflict has created one of the fastest growing refugee crises in the world.

The UN estimates that about four million South Sudanese have been displaced internally and externally.

A peace deal signed in August 2015 collapsed following renewed violence in the capital Juba in July 2016.

Under the 2018 peace deal, opposition leader Riek Machar with four others will once again be reinstated as Kiir's deputy.