UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperson

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has reiterated the call that states avoid harming ordinary people when imposing sanctions, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has reiterated the call that states avoid harming ordinary people when imposing sanctions, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

The spokesperson made the comment regarding the issue of secondary sanctions affecting states and companies dealing with Russia and their possible impact on the global economy.

"On the issue of sanctions, our principal position, Secretary General reiterated that we always call for any sort of sanctions to avoid hurting people," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response to the special operation, the United States and its allies implemented a comprehensive sanctions regime against Russia.

After the start of the Russian special operation, Moscow and Kiev held three rounds of negotiations in Belarus. Now negotiations are held on a daily basis via video link.