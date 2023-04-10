Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UN Calls On States To Participate In Organization's Register Of Conventional Arms-Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 08:57 PM

UN Calls on States to Participate in Organization's Register of Conventional Arms-Official

The United Nations calls on states to support the UN Register of Conventional Arms by reporting on their arms activities, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The United Nations calls on states to support the UN Register of Conventional Arms by reporting on their arms activities, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Monday.

"The UN Register of Conventional Arms, established in 1992, remains a key tool in this regard. I strongly encourage all Member States to participate in this transparency mechanism by reporting on exports and imports of equipment that falls within the Register's seven categories of major conventional arms, as well as small arms and light weapons and procurement through national production," Nakamitsu told the Security Council members.

This event is one of Russia's signature events during its April Security Council Presidency, titled 'Risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of weapons and military equipment.' The meeting was mainly attended by diplomatic experts and Deputy Ambassadors.

The United Nations Register of Conventional Arms is an annual reporting mechanism through which governments can share information on weapons they transferred the previous year. Member States reporting to it provide information on the build-up and volume of the conventional arsenals which it deems essential to maintain a credible defence and perform practical peacekeeping tasks.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Russia April Event All From Share

Recent Stories

RTA begins Phase II of Smart Pedestrian Signals pr ..

RTA begins Phase II of Smart Pedestrian Signals project

3 seconds ago
 DC Kashmore-Kandhkot presides meeting to finalize ..

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot presides meeting to finalize arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

1 second ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi exhorts political leadershi ..

President Dr Arif Alvi exhorts political leadership to sit together for country' ..

3 seconds ago
 Vice Chief of Naval Staff calls on Minister for Fi ..

Vice Chief of Naval Staff calls on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Moha ..

4 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi vows ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi vows to transform WASA into public ..

6 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreig ..

RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs an ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.