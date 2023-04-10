(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The United Nations calls on states to support the UN Register of Conventional Arms by reporting on their arms activities, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Monday.

"The UN Register of Conventional Arms, established in 1992, remains a key tool in this regard. I strongly encourage all Member States to participate in this transparency mechanism by reporting on exports and imports of equipment that falls within the Register's seven categories of major conventional arms, as well as small arms and light weapons and procurement through national production," Nakamitsu told the Security Council members.

This event is one of Russia's signature events during its April Security Council Presidency, titled 'Risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of weapons and military equipment.' The meeting was mainly attended by diplomatic experts and Deputy Ambassadors.

The United Nations Register of Conventional Arms is an annual reporting mechanism through which governments can share information on weapons they transferred the previous year. Member States reporting to it provide information on the build-up and volume of the conventional arsenals which it deems essential to maintain a credible defence and perform practical peacekeeping tasks.