UrduPoint.com

UN Calls On Taliban To End Floggings, Executions In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 10:34 PM

UN calls on Taliban to end floggings, executions in Afghanistan

The use of corporal punishment by the Taliban authorities runs counter to international law and must stop, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Monday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The use of corporal punishment by the Taliban authorities runs counter to international law and must stop, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Monday.

"Corporal punishment is a violation of the Convention against Torture and must cease," said UNAMA's human rights chief Fiona Frazer, stressing that the UN was "strongly opposed" to the death penalty.

She called on the Taliban authorities to establish an "immediate moratorium" on executions.

In a new report, UNAMA said it had documented "a range of forms of corporal punishment" carried out by the Taliban since their return to power on August 15, 2021, after dislodging the democratically-elected government, "including lashings or floggings, stoning, forcing people to stand in cold water, and forced head shaving". In the last six months alone, 274 men, 58 women and two boys have been publicly flogged.

According to the report, the legal system in Afghanistan is currently "failing to safeguard minimum fair trial and due process guarantees".

UNAMA warned that the Taliban's refusal to grant licences to women defence lawyers and the exclusion of women judges from the judicial system were impacting women and girls' access to justice.

"Corporal punishment has been defined as any punishment in which physical force is used and intended to cause some degree of pain or discomfort, however light." The prohibition of torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment was considered a fundamental principle of international law, the report reiterated.

Between August 15, 2021 and November 12, 2022 alone, UNAMA documented at least 18 instances of judicial corporal punishment carried out by de facto provincial, district and appeals courts.

"Within the 18 documented instances, 33 men and 22 women were punished, including two girls; the vast majority of punishments, for both men and women, related to adultery or 'running away from home' and all women and girls who were punished were reportedly convicted of such offences," the report showed.

In general, punishments consisted of 30 to 39 lashes for each convicted person. However, "in some cases, people received as many as 80 to 100 lashes", according to the report.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Water Lawyers August November Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit ..

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit prioritises societal security

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM taking equal interest in constituen ..

Balochistan CM taking equal interest in constituencies of MPAs : Langu

28 seconds ago
 German Parliament Denies Reports About Victory Ban ..

German Parliament Denies Reports About Victory Banner Hoisted Over Reichstag

30 seconds ago
 Russian Diaspora in New York Visits WWII Veterans ..

Russian Diaspora in New York Visits WWII Veterans to Commemorate Victory Day - A ..

31 seconds ago
 Govt provided Rs 98 bln subsidy to agri sector on ..

Govt provided Rs 98 bln subsidy to agri sector on power tariff: NA told

5 minutes ago
 Work on Chitral, Buni-Shandoor road to resume soon ..

Work on Chitral, Buni-Shandoor road to resume soon, NA told

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.