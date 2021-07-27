UN Calls on Tunisian Leaders to Act Responsibly to Maintain Calm - Spokesman

The United Nations maintains contacts with the Tunisian government and stakeholders through the country's diplomatic mission in New York and through its presence on the ground and urges resolving the differences through dialogue and act responsibly to maintain calm, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The United Nations maintains contacts with the Tunisian government and stakeholders through the country's diplomatic mission in New York and through its presence on the ground and urges resolving the differences through dialogue and act responsibly to maintain calm, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are continuing our contacts with the Tunisian government both here in New York and through our team on the ground," Haq said. "What we're doing is encouraging the Tunisian political leaders and stakeholders to quickly resolve disagreements through dialogue and compromise and act with responsibility to maintain calm."