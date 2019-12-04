UN Calls on Ukraine to Investigate Alleged Unlawful Military Use of Civilian Housing

The United Nations Human Rights Office called on Ukrainian authorities to investigate alleged unlawful military use of civilian housing and thefts during the conflict in Donbas, the United Nations Office in Ukraine said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The United Nations Human Rights Office called on Ukrainian authorities to investigate alleged unlawful military use of civilian housing and thefts during the conflict in Donbas, the United Nations Office in Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"The UN Human Rights Office calls on the Prosecutor General's Office [of Ukraine], State Bureau of Investigations, Military Prosecutor's office and law enforcement agencies to investigate all allegations of unlawful military use of housing, pillage and stealing committed by military or law enforcement personnel," the message said.

Moreover, the Human Rights Monitoring Mission documented a number of incidents in places near the line of contact in which people lost access to their property. In many cases, even when the military personnel vacated civilian homes, residents were left with unpaid utility bills.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

On July 21, an indefinite ceasefire between Ukraine, and the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk entered into force.