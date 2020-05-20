UN Calls on US, Russia, EU To Submit Proposals To Advance Middle East Peace - Mladenov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United Nations calls on the United States, Russia and the European Union to come up with proposals to advance the middle East peace process, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolay Mladenov said on Wednesday.

"I call on my colleagues in the Middle East Quartet - the United States, the Russian Federation and the European Union - to work with the United Nations and quickly come forward with a proposal that will enable the Quartet to take up its mediation role and work jointly with countries in the region to advance the prospect of peace," Mladenov told the UN Security Council.