UN Calls On US To Reverse Labelling Yemen's Huthi Rebels As 'terrorists'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:59 PM

UN calls on US to reverse labelling Yemen's Huthi rebels as 'terrorists'

The United States must cancel its decision to classify Yemen's Huthi rebels as "terrorists" to avoid the risk of a famine not seen for decades, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council on Thursday

"What is the likely humanitarian impact? The answer is a large-scale famine on a scale that we have not seen for nearly 40 years," said Mark Lowcock, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs.

"What is the likely humanitarian impact? The answer is a large-scale famine on a scale that we have not seen for nearly 40 years," said Mark Lowcock, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs.

"Would licences and exemptions for aid agencies prevent that? The answer is no. What would prevent it? A reversal of the decision."

