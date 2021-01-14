(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The United States must cancel its decision to classify Yemen's Huthi rebels as "terrorists" to avoid the risk of a famine not seen for decades, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council on Thursday.

"What is the likely humanitarian impact? The answer is a large-scale famine on a scale that we have not seen for nearly 40 years," said Mark Lowcock, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs.

"Would licences and exemptions for aid agencies prevent that? The answer is no. What would prevent it? A reversal of the decision."