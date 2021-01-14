UN Calls On US To Reverse Labelling Yemen's Huthi Rebels As 'terrorists'
The United States must cancel its decision to classify Yemen's Huthi rebels as "terrorists" to avoid the risk of a famine not seen for decades, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council on Thursday
"What is the likely humanitarian impact? The answer is a large-scale famine on a scale that we have not seen for nearly 40 years," said Mark Lowcock, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs.
"Would licences and exemptions for aid agencies prevent that? The answer is no. What would prevent it? A reversal of the decision."