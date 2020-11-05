UN calls special General Assembly session on pandemic

The UN General Assembly moved Thursday to hold a special session in response to the coronavirus pandemic -- focused on international coordination -- from December 3-4 in New York

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The UN General Assembly moved Thursday to hold a special session in response to the coronavirus pandemic -- focused on international coordination -- from December 3-4 in New York.

Discussed since June, the meeting is intended to bring together heads of state and government according to a resolution adopted by 150 of the 193 General Assembly members, with no country voting against the measure.