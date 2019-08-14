UrduPoint.com
UN Calls Upon All Parties In Conflict In Yemen's Aden To 'Exercise Maximum Restraint'

Wed 14th August 2019 | 09:10 AM

UN Calls Upon All Parties in Conflict in Yemen's Aden to 'Exercise Maximum Restraint'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The United Nations has called upon all parties in conflict in the Yemeni city of Aden to "exercise maximum restraint" and follow international law, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said.

"We continue to urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to adhere to international humanitarian law and international human rights law," the statement, released late Tuesday, said.

Dujarric noted that the United Nations was closely following the developments in Aden.

"We are particularly concerned by the impact of the violence on civilians. According to the United Nations Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator, preliminary reports indicate that as many as 40 people have been killed and 260 injured," he said.

The violence in Aden erupted in early August as security forces guarding the presidential palace in the city engaged in clashes with the separatists from the Southern Transitional Council. The violence erupted days before Muslims across the world were preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in islam.

On Sunday, the separatists reportedly agreed to join a ceasefire in Aden and started their withdrawal from positions under their control in the city.

