UrduPoint.com

UN Camp In Northern Mali Sustains Attack, Peacekeepers Injured - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

UN Camp in Northern Mali Sustains Attack, Peacekeepers Injured - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The United Nations camp in the northern Kidal region of Mali was attacked and several peacekeepers and civilians were injured, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

"Our colleagues of the UN mission there tell us that their camp in Aguelok in the Kidal region was attacked yesterday with multiple rounds of both direct and indirect fire landing near the UN premises," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "UN peacekeepers repelled the attack in which three UN military personnel and two civilians were injured."

The incident, which is the fifth attack on this camp this year, came just a few days after on August 8 gunmen attacked villages and killed at least 51 people in northern Mali.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire United Nations Mali August

Recent Stories

Development schemes in remote areas to be complete ..

Development schemes in remote areas to be completed on priority: Chief Minister ..

7 minutes ago
 Control Room set up for public issues redressal du ..

Control Room set up for public issues redressal during Muharram

7 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Turkey Floods Rises to 11

Death Toll From Turkey Floods Rises to 11

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal appoints Najam ud Din Khan as PPP presiden ..

Bilawal appoints Najam ud Din Khan as PPP president KP chapter

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet okays inclusion of the BCR&RA ..

Balochistan cabinet okays inclusion of the BCR&RA in Rules of Business 2012

7 minutes ago
 Work on master planning of 28 Punjab cities in fas ..

Work on master planning of 28 Punjab cities in fast pace

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.