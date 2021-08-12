UN Camp in Northern Mali Sustains Attack, Peacekeepers Injured - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The United Nations camp in the northern Kidal region of Mali was attacked and several peacekeepers and civilians were injured, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

"Our colleagues of the UN mission there tell us that their camp in Aguelok in the Kidal region was attacked yesterday with multiple rounds of both direct and indirect fire landing near the UN premises," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "UN peacekeepers repelled the attack in which three UN military personnel and two civilians were injured."

The incident, which is the fifth attack on this camp this year, came just a few days after on August 8 gunmen attacked villages and killed at least 51 people in northern Mali.