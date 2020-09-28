UN Can Not Confirm Turkey Sending Mercenaries to Karabakh - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The United Nations has no information to confirm or deny the reports that Turkey is sending mercenaries to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and has no means to check whether they are true, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We have no information to the veracity of this claim and many other claims they are being made," Dujarric said. "We have no way to check them. We've seen in press reports different claims made different parties. One of the important things is to get OSCE monitors back on the ground."

Earlier on Monday, Yasin Aktay - an aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - told Sputnik that Turkey considers it unnecessary to deploy either its military or opposition fighters from Syria to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan told Sputnik in an interview that Turkey had sent Syrian militants to take part in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Sputnik earlier in the day Armenia's claims that Baku was using mercenaries in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were groundless.

Azerbaijan officials claimed that mercenaries from Syria and other Middle Eastern countries were engaged to fight on Armenia's side.

Tensions escalated in Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday morning with both sides accusing each other of carrying out provocations. Armenia and the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh republic declared martial law and general mobilization, while Azerbaijan declared partial martial law and partial mobilization. Azerbaijan has shut down its airports to all international air traffic except for Turkey, which has pledged full solidarity with Baku.