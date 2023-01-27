UrduPoint.com

UN Can Not Confirm US Strike In Somalia, Stands Against Extrajudicial Killings - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 11:20 PM

UN Can Not Confirm US Strike in Somalia, Stands Against Extrajudicial Killings - Spokesman

The United Nations is unable to confirm the media reports claiming a United States' strike in Somalia killed an operative of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and remains opposed to all extrajudicial killings, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The United Nations is unable to confirm the media reports claiming a United States' strike in Somalia killed an operative of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and remains opposed to all extrajudicial killings, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"We've seen the press reports. As always, we have no way of confirming the information. But, as always, we stand against extrajudicial killings wherever and whenever they occur," Dujarric said.

