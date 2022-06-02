UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The UN has granted Turkey's request to change the name of the republic in all official documents, the UN Secretary General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik.

"Effective immediately, the Republic of Turkey has been renamed to the Republic of Türkiye," Dujarric said.

"The following changes should be made: long (official) name: Republic of Türkiye; short name: Türkiye (no change in English alphabetic placement)," he said.