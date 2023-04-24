UrduPoint.com

UN Charter Is Not 'Obsolete,' It Is Badly Implemented - UN Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 09:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The United Nations Charter is not outdated, but it is not implemented well, the Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said on Monday.

"The problems that have been arising in the world today are not because the UN Charter has become obsolete, but because its promises and principles are not being effectively implemented," Zhang told the Security Council meeting.

The future well-being of humankind depends on the preservation of the UN's role, he added.

The Chinese Ambassador spoke at the UN Security Council meeting where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was present. Lavrov is in New York for two days as part of the Russian UN Security Council Presidency.

Lavrov arrived in New York on Sunday evening. The minister had issues with receiving US visas. Even though a significant majority of the Russian delegation were issued US visas, in the end, Russian journalists who were supposed to go with Lavrov were approved only when his plane had taken off.

