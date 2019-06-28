UN Chief, Abe Discuss Situation in N. Korea During G20 Summit Meeting in Osaka - Statement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula during a meeting at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, the Office of the UN Secretary-General said in a press release on Friday

"The Secretary-General and Mr. Abe also discussed issues of mutual concern, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula," the release said.

Guterres highlighted the importance of Japan making climate change one of the key priorities for leaders to discuss at the summit.

North Korea has engaged in denuclearization talks with the United States since 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump expressed their commitment to ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons at their first meeting in Singapore last June.

The two leaders met for a second time in Vietnam in February, but their talks abruptly ended without any declaration or agreement after failing to reach a consensus on mutual concessions.