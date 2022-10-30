UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres maintains "intense contacts" in an effort to bring Russia back to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Sunday.

"The Secretary-General continues to engage in intense contacts aiming at the end of the Russian suspension of its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Dujarric said.

This engagement is aimed at the renewal and full implementation of the grain deal, which facilitates exports of food and fertilizer from Ukraine and removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer, Dujarric said.

According to the spokesperson, Guterres is "deeply concerned" about the ongoing situations concerning the grain deal.