UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Admires Work Outgoing WTO Head Azevedo Has Done - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

UN Chief Admires Work Outgoing WTO Head Azevedo Has Done - Spokesman

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres admires the work that World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo had done at his position and hopes the organization will continue to be supported, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Azevedo announced that he will step down from his position on August 31 after serving seven years as WTO head and cutting short his second term by exactly one year.

"I know the Secretary-General has great admiration for the work that Mr. Azevedo had done at the helm of the WTO," he said.

"We very much hope that... the work of the organization will continue to be supported."

Azevedo has served as the WTO chief since September 2013, and his second four-year term started in September 2017.

The resignation announcement comes as the WTO is coming through a crisis in its system for resolving disputes between its members after Washington paralyzed it by blocking new appointments to the seven-member Appellate Body last year. US President Donald Trump said that the WTO needed a major reform and suggested that Washington might withdraw from the organization.

Related Topics

World United Nations Washington Trump August September 2017 From

Recent Stories

Landslide kills three women in Tehsil Mamoond

3 minutes ago

India destines to lose war in Kashmir: AJK Preside ..

3 minutes ago

New US jobless claims slow, but still high at 2.98 ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesian shuttler says sport ministry full of co ..

3 minutes ago

131 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

3 minutes ago

Why is Russia's coronavirus death rate so low?

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.