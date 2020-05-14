UN Chief Admires Work Outgoing WTO Head Azevedo Has Done - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres admires the work that World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo had done at his position and hopes the organization will continue to be supported, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Azevedo announced that he will step down from his position on August 31 after serving seven years as WTO head and cutting short his second term by exactly one year.

"I know the Secretary-General has great admiration for the work that Mr. Azevedo had done at the helm of the WTO," he said.

"We very much hope that... the work of the organization will continue to be supported."

Azevedo has served as the WTO chief since September 2013, and his second four-year term started in September 2017.

The resignation announcement comes as the WTO is coming through a crisis in its system for resolving disputes between its members after Washington paralyzed it by blocking new appointments to the seven-member Appellate Body last year. US President Donald Trump said that the WTO needed a major reform and suggested that Washington might withdraw from the organization.