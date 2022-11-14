United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday in Bali that he is hopeful that the Black Sea grain deal will extended before it expires on November 19

"We are working nonstop to resolve all remaining issues, chiefly around payments, and to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative ... I am hopeful that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will be renewed because those things are extremely important for today's world," Guterres told reporters during a press briefing on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

United Nations officials have recently spoken with both the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, and Guterres is also hopeful that he will meet both sides again in Bali during the G20 Summit.

Moscow is represented at the G20 summit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that negotiations with the UN on the grain deal were constructive, and that the work continues.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea.

On October 29, Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in Sevastopol. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was returning to the deal after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine on refraining from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN. Kiev denied providing any additional guarantees.