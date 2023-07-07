Open Menu

UN Chief Against Cluster Munitions On Battlefield, Including Ukraine - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 10:19 PM

UN Chief Against Cluster Munitions on Battlefield, Including Ukraine - Spokesperson

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says cluster munitions have no place on the battlefield - including in the Ukrainian conflict, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says cluster munitions have no place on the battlefield - including in the Ukrainian conflict, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq.

"The Secretary-General supports the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which as you know, was adopted 15 years ago.

He wants countries to abide by the terms of that convention," Haq told journalists. "And so as a result, of course, he does not want there to be continued use of cluster munitions on the battlefield."

