UN Chief Aims To Deploy Ceasefire Monitors In Libya - Letter To Security Council

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:10 AM

UN Chief Aims to Deploy Ceasefire Monitors in Libya - Letter to Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to the Security Council proposing the establishment of a mechanism to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire in Libya and the departure of mercenaries from the country.

"I call on all national, regional and international stakeholders to respect the provisions of the ceasefire agreement and ensure its implementation without delay. This includes ensuring the full and unconditional respect for the Security Council arms embargo. In this regard, I recommend the establishment of a ceasefire monitoring component as part of UNSMIL [UN Support Mission in Libya]," Guterres said in the letter seen by Sputnik.

Guterres explained that the so-called Libya Planning Team, established by the UN Secretariat, is currently engaged with Libyan actors in developing a draft concept of operations and options for a ceasefire monitoring mechanism.

The UN chief also said the monitors will operate in the triangular zone around Sirte, but the United Nations will first focus on establishing a forward presence from its hub in Tripoli.

The deployment of monitors in Sirte will require additional assessment and more time, Guterres noted, adding that the United Nations will need to secure funding from member states, recruitment of mission support personnel, adequate infrastructure, protected transport, and security arrangements.

International monitors will include civilians, former and serving soldiers and police, who will be recruited by the United Nations. They will report to the 5+5 Joint Military Committee which would manage and oversee the ceasefire.

On October 23, Libya's warring parties - the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) - signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during the United Nations-facilitated commission talks in Geneva.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered in 2011. The western part of the country is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern part is controlled by the LNA, headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

