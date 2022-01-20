UN Chief Alarmed at Continuing Airstrikes Across Yemen, Urges Restraint - Spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm about airstrikes undertaken across Yemen and called on the parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

"The Secretary-General expresses his alarm at continuing airstrikes in Sanaa, Hudaydah and elsewhere in Yemen during the recent days. He also notes with alarm that missile attacks and shelling also continues in several other areas in the country," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "The Secretary-General reiterates his call on the parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any escalation amid heightened tensions in the region, and as well as to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law."