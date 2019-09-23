UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Announces Creation Of Constitutional Committee On Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:49 PM

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Monday the creation of a committee on Syria that will include government and opposition representatives to draft a post-war constitution

United Nations, United States, Sept 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Monday the creation of a committee on Syria that will include government and opposition representatives to draft a post-war constitution.

"I firmly believe that the launching of a Syrian-organized and Syrian-led Constitutional Committee can be the beginning of a political path towards a solution" to the years-long war, Guterres told reporters.

Guterres said his envoy to the war-torn country, Geir Pedersen, would bring the committee together in the coming weeks.

The committee is to include 150 members -- a third picked by the regime, another by the opposition, and the remaining third by the United Nations.

Monday's announcement came after Guterres said last week that an agreement had been reached concerning the "the composition of the committee".

The UN-backed push to form a constitutional committee had been bogged down by disagreements with President Bashar al-Assad's government over the makeup of body.

It is also unclear what the committee might achieve. Damascushoped to amend the current constitution, while the opposition wants towrite a new one from scratch.

