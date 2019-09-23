UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Announces Formation Of Syrian Constitutional Committee

Muhammad Irfan 15 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:35 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday announced an agreement between the Syrian government and the opposition over a committee to be tasked with rewriting a constitution for the war-torn country

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday announced an agreement between the Syrian government and the opposition over a committee to be tasked with rewriting a constitution for the war-torn country.

"I am pleased to announce the agreement of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Syrian Negotiations Commission for a credible, balanced and inclusive constitutional committee that will be facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva," Guterres told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

