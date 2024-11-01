UN Chief 'appalled' By Paramilitary Violence In Sudan: Spokesman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 11:48 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns recent attacks in Sudan by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in al-Jazira state, his spokesman said Friday, adding that some acts may violate international humanitarian law.
"The Secretary-General is appalled by reports of large numbers of civilians being killed, detained and displaced, acts of sexual violence against women and girls, the looting of homes and markets and the burning of farms," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
"Such acts may constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law.
Perpetrators of such serious violations must be held accountable," he added.
At least 124 people have been killed and dozens wounded in the fighting in al-Jazira state over the past 10 days, according to the United Nations.
War has raged in Sudan since April 2023 between the army under the country's de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
The conflict has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. More than half the population -- 25 million people -- face acute hunger.
