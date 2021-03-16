UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appalled by the violence perpetrated by Myanmar's military against peaceful protesters and has urged the global community to help bring an end to the repression, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is appalled by the escalating violence in Myanmar at the hands of the country's military," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General urges the international community to work collectively and bilaterally to help bring an end to the repression by the military."

The United Nations said earlier at least 138 protesters have been killed in Myanmar by security forces since February 1 coup, including 56 people over the weekend, despite the UN Security Council's call last week on the military to cease the violence.