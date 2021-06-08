UN chief 'appalled' over killing of Pakistani Muslim family in Canada, urges united fight against Islamophobia

UN Secretary-GeneraI Antonio Guterres Tuesday expressed his outrage over the "targeted" killing of a Pakistani-origin Muslim family, and called for unitedly standing against Islamophobia

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-GeneraI Antonio Guterres Tuesday expressed his outrage over the "targeted" killing of a Pakistani-origin Muslim family, and called for unitedly standing against Islamophobia.

"I am appalled by the targeted and heinous attack on a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada," the UN chief wrote on the Twitter.

"My heart goes out to the victims, surviving family and loved ones - and the community," he said.

According to the Canadian police, the family killed in a hit-and-run incident, was targeted for being Muslim. The family had immigrated from Pakistan to Canada 14 years ago.

"We must stand united against Islamophobia and all forms of hatred, now more than ever," the secretary-general said in his tweet.