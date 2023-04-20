UN Chief Appeals for 3-Day Ceasefire in Sudan to Mark Muslim Eid a-Fitr Holiday

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he is urging the parties to the conflict in Sudan to end all hostilities and establish a three-day ceasefire to mark the coming Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr

"There was a strong consensus on condemning the ongoing fighting in Sudan and calling for cessation of hostilities as an immediate priority. I appeal for the ceasefire to take place for at least three days, marking the Eid al-Fitr celebrations," Guterres said during a press conference.

The ceasefire would allow for the evacuation of civilians currently trapped in the conflict zones, seek shelter, food, medicines and other supplies, Guterres added.