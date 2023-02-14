UN Chief Appeals for $397Mln to Help Earthquake-Hit Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched a $397 million humanitarian appeal to help Syria in the aftermath of the devastated earthquake

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched a $397 million humanitarian appeal to help Syria in the aftermath of the devastated earthquake.

"Today, I am announcing that the United Nations is launching a $397 million humanitarian appeal for the people of earthquake-ravaged Syria. This will cover a period of three months," Guterres told journalists.