UN Chief Appeals For Additional $500Mln To Meet Needs Of People Fleeing Violence In Idlib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:15 PM

UN Chief Appeals for Additional $500Mln to Meet Needs of People Fleeing Violence in Idlib

EMBARGOED UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called on international donors to provide an additional $500 million to assist people recently uprooted by violence in Syria's Idlib over the next six months.

"We are revising our plans and issuing an urgent appeal to donors for an additional $500 million to cover the needs of the newly displaced people over the next six months," Guterres said.

The secretary-general added that nearly 900,000 people, mostly women and children, have already fled the ongoing fighting.

