UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Appeals For 'immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire' In Ukraine War

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 10:26 PM

UN chief appeals for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Ukraine war

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday appealed for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine, so that "serious political negotiations" can advance towards a peace agreement, based on the principles of the UN Charter

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday appealed for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine, so that "serious political negotiations" can advance towards a peace agreement, based on the principles of the UN Charter.

"A cessation of hostilities will allow essential humanitarian aid to be delivered and enable civilians to move around safely. It will save lives, prevent suffering, and protect civilians", he said, speaking to reporters outside the Security Council chamber in New York, as Russia's assault and bombardment of Ukrainian towns and cities continues.

"I hope a ceasefire will also help to address the global consequences of this war, which risk compounding the deep hunger crisis in many developing countries that already lack fiscal space to invest in their recovery from the pandemic, and now face soaring food and energy costs", the secretary-general added.

Responding to questions from correspondents, the UN chief said that in relation to the possibility of any use of nuclear weapons by Russia, or any bio-chemical weapons use relating to the war in Ukraine. "That would be something that, I believe, will be avoided it must be avoided." Guterres said that the UN Humanitarian Affairs chief, Martin Griffiths, would "immediately explore" an agreement with Russia and Ukraine for the ceasefire, and the UN chief added that he was in "close contact" with other countries in the hope of involving Russia in meaningful negotiations, including Turkey, Qatar, Israel, China, France and Germany.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion one month ago, the war has led to the senseless loss of thousands of lives; the displacement of ten million people, mainly women and children; the systematic destruction of essential infrastructure; and skyrocketing food and energy prices worldwide", the UN chief said.

This must stop", he added, declaring that the UN is "doing everything in its power to support people whose lives have been overturned by the war." In the past month, beyond support to refugee hosting countries, the UN's humanitarian agencies and partners have reached nearly 900,000 people, mainly in eastern Ukraine, with food, shelter, blankets, medicine, bottled water, and hygiene supplies, he said.

There are now more than 1,000 UN staffers in Ukraine, working via eight humanitarian hubs in Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Uzhorod, Chernivitzi, Mukachevo, Luhansk and Donetsk.

The World Food Programme (WFP) and partners reached 800,000 people in the past month and are scaling up to reach 1.2 million by the middle of next month, Guterres said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and partners have reached more than 500,000 people in the most vulnerable areas with emergency health, trauma and surgery kits, he added.

"Just today, a convoy of trucks brought food, medical and other relief supplies from WFP, WHO, UNHCR, UNICEF to Kharkiv, to be delivered by our national partners to thousands of people in hard-hit areas", he said.

"Our agencies and partners are procuring vital supplies and setting up pipelines for delivery throughout Ukraine in the coming weeks."But the UN chief made it clear that any solution "to this humanitarian tragedy is not humanitarian. It is political", making a strong appeal to the parties to the conflict, and to the international community overall, "to work with us for peace in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and across the world."

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Ukraine Water Russia Turkey China Nuclear France Qatar Germany Luhansk Donetsk Kharkiv New York Chamber Women From Refugee Agreement UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

US Military Conducts Raid With Air Landing in Nort ..

US Military Conducts Raid With Air Landing in Northern Syria - Reports

40 seconds ago
 One robber killed , another injured in 2 separate ..

One robber killed , another injured in 2 separate incidents

41 seconds ago
 Japanese Justice Chief to Visit Poland This Week t ..

Japanese Justice Chief to Visit Poland This Week to Discuss Ukrainian Evacuees - ..

44 seconds ago
 AJK PM condoles over Raja Musadiq's demise

AJK PM condoles over Raja Musadiq's demise

46 seconds ago
 Corona positivity ratio further drops in KP

Corona positivity ratio further drops in KP

5 minutes ago
 Suspended Sentence of Russian Director Serebrennik ..

Suspended Sentence of Russian Director Serebrennikov Dropped for Good Behavior - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>