UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Appeals For 'responsible' Pandemic Leadership

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:43 PM

UN chief appeals for 'responsible' pandemic leadership

The secretary-general of the UN, Antonio Guterres, called Tuesday for "responsible leadership" in a message released to mark the stunning one million deaths globally from Covid-19

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The secretary-general of the UN, Antonio Guterres, called Tuesday for "responsible leadership" in a message released to mark the stunning one million deaths globally from Covid-19.

"Our world has reached an agonizing milestone: the loss of one million lives from the COVID-19 pandemic," Guterres said in the statement.

"It's a mind-numbing figure. And still there is no end in sight to the spread of the virus, the loss of jobs, the disruption of education, the upheaval to our lives," he continued.

The world "can overcome this challenge," Guterres said.

"But we must learn from the mistakes. Responsible leadership matters. Science matters. Cooperation matters -- and misinformation kills," he warned.

As anger stays high in many countries over social distancing measures, he urged populations to hold the course.

"Keeping physical distance. Wearing a mask. Washing hands. A vaccine must be available and affordable to all," he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused at least 1,005,981 deaths worldwide since the outbreak began in China in December last year, according to a compilation of official figures by AFP at 1100 GMT.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education China December All From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Defence Affairs State Minister, Australian Ambassa ..

16 minutes ago

Germany Says Helped Belarusian Writer Alexievich W ..

3 minutes ago

President mourns death of Emir of Kuwait, three-da ..

31 minutes ago

Guinea closes borders with Guinea-Bissau, Senegal ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses pre-arrest bail plea of 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Efforts to unify soldiers in S. Sudan 'stuck': UN ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.