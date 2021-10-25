UN Chief Appeals to G20 for $8Bln for Fair Global Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres on Sunday called on the G20 countries to help collect $8 billion to ensure fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

Three quarters of all vaccines went to high and upper middle income countries, Guterres said in his address to the World Health Summit in Berlin. He stressed that "vaccine nationalism and hoarding are putting us all at risk."

"We need an immediate infusion of $8 billion to ensure the distribution is equitable, and we call on the G20 to help us get there," Guterres said.

He noted that vaccine manufacturers and countries must fulfill their promises to share doses, exchange technology and transfer intellectual property, which would allow more states to produce vaccines.

The UN Secretary General added that earlier in October, he joined WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to launch a global strategy for COVID-19 vaccination, which suggests a credible and cost-effective plan to deliver vaccines to 40% of people in all countries by the end of this year and 70% by mid-2022.