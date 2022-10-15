UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Appeals To Russia To Allow Red Cross To Access All War Prisoners - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 12:15 AM

UN Chief Appeals to Russia to Allow Red Cross to Access All War Prisoners - Spokesperson

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is reiterating his appeal to Russia to grant full access to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to all prisoners of war, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is reiterating his appeal to Russia to grant full access to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to all prisoners of war, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his appeal to the Russian Federation that the International Committee of the Red Cross be granted full access to all Prisoners of War, in accordance with international humanitarian law, including the Third Geneva Convention," Haq said during a press briefing.

Recently, Guterres said the referenda in four regions in Ukraine seeking to join the Russian Federation lack any legal value.

The Russian mission to the United Nations has put out a statement criticizing Guterres for his lack of impartiality and bias on the side of the countries of the so-called collective West.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Geneva All

Recent Stories

UN Says Russia Has Not Shared Suspicions on Who is ..

UN Says Russia Has Not Shared Suspicions on Who is Behind Crimea Bridge Attack

2 minutes ago
 Poland Integrates Patriot Complex Into National Ai ..

Poland Integrates Patriot Complex Into National Air Defense System - Minister

2 minutes ago
 UN Says Russia Has Not Shared Suspicions on Who is ..

UN Says Russia Has Not Shared Suspicions on Who is Behind Crimea Bridge Attack

12 minutes ago
 Imran promoting wrong narrative to regain power: S ..

Imran promoting wrong narrative to regain power: SAPM Attaullah Tarar

12 minutes ago
 US, Saudi Arabia Have Multiplicity of Interests Re ..

US, Saudi Arabia Have Multiplicity of Interests Relating to Bilateral Ties - Sta ..

12 minutes ago
 Burkina Faso's coup leader named transition presid ..

Burkina Faso's coup leader named transition president

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.