UN Chief Appeals to Russia to Allow Red Cross to Access All War Prisoners - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is reiterating his appeal to Russia to grant full access to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to all prisoners of war, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his appeal to the Russian Federation that the International Committee of the Red Cross be granted full access to all Prisoners of War, in accordance with international humanitarian law, including the Third Geneva Convention," Haq said during a press briefing.

Recently, Guterres said the referenda in four regions in Ukraine seeking to join the Russian Federation lack any legal value.

The Russian mission to the United Nations has put out a statement criticizing Guterres for his lack of impartiality and bias on the side of the countries of the so-called collective West.